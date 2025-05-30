Vident Advisory LLC Cuts Holdings in Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN)

Vident Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Trinity Capital were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Trinity Capital by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Trinity Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Colonial River Investments LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Trinity Capital alerts:

Trinity Capital Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ TRIN opened at $14.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $943.90 million, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.57. Trinity Capital Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $16.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.90.

Trinity Capital Announces Dividend

Trinity Capital ( NASDAQ:TRIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $65.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.67 million. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 40.73%. Research analysts anticipate that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Trinity Capital’s payout ratio is currently 93.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 3,335 shares of Trinity Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $49,691.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,651.50. The trade was a 3.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kyle Steven Brown purchased 3,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.22 per share, with a total value of $49,954.86. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,821.04. This represents a 6.78% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on TRIN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Trinity Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Trinity Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. B. Riley began coverage on Trinity Capital in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Trinity Capital from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.