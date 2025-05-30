Vident Advisory LLC Cuts Stake in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Vident Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) by 50.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,435 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in SpartanNash by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 273,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 60,401 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in SpartanNash by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 47,141 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in SpartanNash by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 342,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,280,000 after purchasing an additional 48,987 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SpartanNash during the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SpartanNash during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. 84.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

SpartanNash Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPTN opened at $21.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $725.83 million, a PE ratio of -2,144.00 and a beta of 0.42. SpartanNash has a 52-week low of $17.30 and a 52-week high of $23.00.

SpartanNash Announces Dividend

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8,800.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on SPTN shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SPTN

About SpartanNash

(Free Report)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.