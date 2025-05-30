Vident Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Vident Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 67.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,890 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,143 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 836.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Monument Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 3,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

International Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of IBOC stock opened at $63.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. International Bancshares Co. has a twelve month low of $53.33 and a twelve month high of $76.91.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares ( NASDAQ:IBOC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The bank reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $198.22 million during the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 15.62%.

(Free Report)

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.