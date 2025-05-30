Vident Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Vident Advisory LLC lessened its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EWBC. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 119.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on East West Bancorp from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded East West Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on East West Bancorp from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on East West Bancorp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.85.

East West Bancorp Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $92.02 on Friday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.27 and a twelve month high of $113.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.04. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.02 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dominic Ng sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $3,857,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 928,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,517,319.02. The trade was a 4.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 2,100 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $199,584.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,248.96. This trade represents a 12.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,281 shares of company stock valued at $9,473,478 in the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About East West Bancorp

(Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.