Vident Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 119,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,767,000 after acquiring an additional 31,547 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Port Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 106,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNSL stock opened at $466.76 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $366.92 and a 1 year high of $531.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $465.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $463.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.56. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The firm had revenue of $423.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 3.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KNSL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $402.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $484.57.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

