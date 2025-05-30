Vident Advisory LLC Has $221,000 Holdings in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fluence Energy were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Fluence Energy by 827.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fluence Energy news, Director Cynthia A. Arnold purchased 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.90 per share, for a total transaction of $194,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 86,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,591.80. This trade represents a 62.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Herman E. Bulls purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.41 per share, for a total transaction of $54,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 115,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,808.01. This trade represents a 9.45% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ FLNC opened at $4.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.22. The stock has a market cap of $849.65 million, a PE ratio of -93.60 and a beta of 2.49. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $431.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.17 million. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FLNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Fluence Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $24.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.21.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

