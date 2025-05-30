Vident Advisory LLC Has $229,000 Stock Position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Vident Advisory LLC reduced its position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 398 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 148.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 822 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moelis & Company Price Performance

MC opened at $57.85 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $47.00 and a fifty-two week high of $82.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.20 and its 200 day moving average is $66.81.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 38.49%. The business had revenue of $306.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 119.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $70.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.83.

Moelis & Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

