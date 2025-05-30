Vident Advisory LLC Has $235,000 Stock Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 60.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,349 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in NIO by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in NIO by 131.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. acquired a new position in NIO in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in NIO in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in NIO in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NIO shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on NIO from $4.20 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Cfra Research upgraded NIO to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $4.70 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.05.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $3.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.73. Nio Inc – has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $7.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.25.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 113.83% and a negative net margin of 33.41%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.81) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

