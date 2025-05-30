Vident Advisory LLC Has $236,000 Stock Holdings in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Vident Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Colliers International Group by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Colliers International Group by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,678,000 after buying an additional 47,195 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Colliers International Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,866,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,867,000 after buying an additional 21,422 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,259,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter worth $74,615,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CIGI opened at $120.32 on Friday. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.86 and a 52-week high of $156.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 1.38.

Colliers International Group Dividend Announcement

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.04). Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Colliers Securities set a $160.00 target price on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $167.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.80.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

