Vident Advisory LLC Has $248,000 Stock Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1,306.6% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRI. Barclays upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $168.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.70.

Thomson Reuters Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of TRI opened at $196.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.16, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $181.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.33. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52 week low of $150.01 and a 52 week high of $197.32.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 30.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 49.69%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

