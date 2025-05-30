Vident Advisory LLC Has $254,000 Stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,947 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WU. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Western Union by 662.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in Western Union by 267.5% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its stake in Western Union by 1,734.7% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Union Stock Performance

NYSE WU opened at $9.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 3.41, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.72. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Western Union Announces Dividend

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Western Union had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 96.90%. The company had revenue of $983.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.09%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is 35.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Western Union from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.78.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

