Vident Advisory LLC Has $270,000 Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 14,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FormFactor by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in FormFactor by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total value of $126,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,197,818. This trade represents a 0.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on FORM shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on FormFactor from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on FormFactor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. B. Riley increased their price target on FormFactor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on FormFactor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.71.

FormFactor Stock Performance

FORM opened at $31.14 on Friday. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.58 and a 12-month high of $63.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.78 and a 200-day moving average of $35.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. FormFactor had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $171.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

FormFactor Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

Featured Stories

