Vident Advisory LLC Has $278,000 Holdings in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Free Report) by 40.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,670 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in BRF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new stake in BRF during the 4th quarter worth $1,042,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of BRF in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,258,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of BRF by 218.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 870,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 596,963 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BRF in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of BRF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,682,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRFS opened at $3.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.76. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.44. Brf S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.99 and a 52-week high of $4.87.

BRF ( NYSE:BRFS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.78 billion. BRF had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 6.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brf S.A. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $3.50 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of BRF in a research note on Monday, May 19th.

BRF SA raises, produces, and slaughters poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company provides frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey, and halal products for Islamic markets; processed foods, such as marinated, frozen, seasoned whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacons, cold meats, and other smoked products; and hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

