Vident Advisory LLC Invests $235,000 in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLYW. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Flywire by 361.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 197,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after buying an additional 154,694 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Flywire by 337.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 30,625 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Flywire by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Stock Performance

Shares of FLYW opened at $10.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.44. Flywire Co. has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $23.40.

Insider Transactions at Flywire

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $128.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.18 million. Flywire had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 2.49%. Flywire’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 5,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $55,671.84. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 247,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,414.88. This represents a 2.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FLYW has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Flywire from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Flywire from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Stephens downgraded shares of Flywire from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Flywire in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Flywire in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.42.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company’s platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

