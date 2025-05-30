Vident Advisory LLC Invests $240,000 in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,192 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Workiva during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Workiva in the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Workiva by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 70,360 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workiva

In other Workiva news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 5,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total value of $475,628.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,054 shares in the company, valued at $10,124,352.16. This represents a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 10,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $890,266.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,236,688.14. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,129 shares of company stock worth $1,807,333 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WK. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Workiva in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Workiva from $120.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Workiva from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Workiva from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Workiva from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.30.

Workiva Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of WK stock opened at $66.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.81. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.63 and a beta of 0.98. Workiva Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $116.83.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $206.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.24 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Workiva Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Further Reading

