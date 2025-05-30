Vident Advisory LLC Invests $258,000 in Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA)

Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,666 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMA. PointState Capital LP increased its position in Banco Macro by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 339,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,804,000 after acquiring an additional 68,096 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Banco Macro by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 539,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,161,000 after acquiring an additional 247,070 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC increased its position in Banco Macro by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 485,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,970,000 after acquiring an additional 61,300 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Banco Macro by 570.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after acquiring an additional 48,488 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Banco Macro by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently commented on BMA. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Banco Macro in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Banco Macro from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.13.

Shares of NYSE BMA opened at $84.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.73. Banco Macro S.A. has a 1 year low of $42.23 and a 1 year high of $118.42.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($1.11). The firm had revenue of $759.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.49 billion. Banco Macro had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 26.55%. Research analysts forecast that Banco Macro S.A. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines, and money transfers.

