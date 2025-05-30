Vident Advisory LLC Makes New $237,000 Investment in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ)

Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 564 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DPZ. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 278.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,643,000 after acquiring an additional 8,136 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 199 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 4,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DPZ. Citigroup upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $420.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $555.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $498.50.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 2,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.28, for a total transaction of $917,933.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,486,359.72. This represents a 26.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 5,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total value of $2,366,792.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,541. This trade represents a 87.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,996 shares of company stock valued at $3,946,461. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 1.8%

DPZ stock opened at $474.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $472.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $457.42. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $396.06 and a 52-week high of $538.44.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.21. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.74 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

(Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.