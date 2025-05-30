Vident Advisory LLC Makes New $255,000 Investment in AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX)

Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 24,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of AvidXchange by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AvidXchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 126.6% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in AvidXchange by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new position in AvidXchange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:AVDX opened at $9.78 on Friday. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $12.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.57 and a 200 day moving average of $9.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 244.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

AvidXchange ( NASDAQ:AVDX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). AvidXchange had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $115.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.98 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AvidXchange news, insider Ryan Stahl sold 8,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $87,650.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 667,226 shares in the company, valued at $6,498,781.24. This represents a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Praeger sold 40,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $389,648.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,037,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,508,464.20. The trade was a 0.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,890 shares of company stock worth $933,969. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AVDX shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of AvidXchange from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $9.50 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of AvidXchange from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.30.

AvidXchange Profile

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

