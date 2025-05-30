Vident Advisory LLC Makes New $281,000 Investment in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BILL by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of BILL by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of BILL by 202.5% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of BILL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BILL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on BILL from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded BILL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on BILL from $82.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on BILL from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on BILL in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.84.

BILL opened at $43.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,331.00, a PEG ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.44. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $36.55 and a one year high of $100.19.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $358.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.85 million. BILL had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 5.90%. BILL’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

