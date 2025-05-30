Vident Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in EVERTEC by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in EVERTEC by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 129,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after buying an additional 39,139 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in EVERTEC by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 43,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 19,693 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in EVERTEC by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 310,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,722,000 after buying an additional 7,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in EVERTEC by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 174,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of EVERTEC in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $39.00 price objective on shares of EVERTEC and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EVERTEC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

EVERTEC Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE EVTC opened at $36.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.76 and a 12 month high of $38.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.77.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. EVERTEC had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $228.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

EVERTEC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.05%.

Insider Transactions at EVERTEC

In other news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $2,996,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,567,341.40. This represents a 22.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ivan Pagan sold 6,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $251,125.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,473 shares in the company, valued at $457,135.45. This represents a 35.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 264,561 shares of company stock valued at $9,812,062 in the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

