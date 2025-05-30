Vident Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,619,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,071,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,954,000 after buying an additional 18,748 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $642,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 61,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 33,797 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 19,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares during the last quarter. 12.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.57.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of SQM stock opened at $31.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.33 and a 200-day moving average of $37.93. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 52-week low of $31.10 and a 52-week high of $48.21.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a positive return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 6.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA operates as a mining company worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers under Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, Allganic, Ultrasoline, ProP, and Prohydric brands. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, agricultural, industrial, and human and animal nutrition products comprising x-ray contrast media, biocides, antiseptics and disinfectants, pharmaceutical intermediates, polarizing films for LCD and LED screens, chemicals, organic compounds, and pigments, as well as added to edible salt to prevent iodine deficiency disorders.

