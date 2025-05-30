Vident Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in AZEK by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Investment House LLC lifted its stake in AZEK by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 39,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in AZEK by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AZEK by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in AZEK by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

AZEK Stock Performance

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $49.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.59. The AZEK Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.48 and a fifty-two week high of $54.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. AZEK had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $452.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 20,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $1,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 852,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,832,121. The trade was a 2.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AZEK. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AZEK from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of AZEK from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AZEK from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of AZEK from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.93.

AZEK Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

