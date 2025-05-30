Vident Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 23,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 57,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum China

In other Yum China news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 4,000 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total value of $202,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 52,075 shares in the company, valued at $2,634,474.25. The trade was a 7.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joey Wat sold 37,252 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total value of $1,851,796.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 382,657 shares in the company, valued at $19,021,879.47. This trade represents a 8.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on YUMC. Daiwa America upgraded Yum China to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum China currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.70.

Yum China Stock Performance

YUMC stock opened at $44.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.06. The company has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.27. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $53.99.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.17%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

