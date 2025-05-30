Vident Advisory LLC Purchases 1,307 Shares of The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB)

Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Campbell’s were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in Campbell’s by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in Campbell’s by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 13,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Campbell’s by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP lifted its position in Campbell’s by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP now owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Campbell’s by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CPB opened at $34.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The Campbell’s Company has a 52 week low of $32.95 and a 52 week high of $52.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.70 and its 200 day moving average is $39.41. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.14.

Campbell’s ( NASDAQ:CPB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Campbell’s had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Campbell’s’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Campbell’s Company will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. Campbell’s’s payout ratio is 90.17%.

CPB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Campbell’s from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Campbell’s in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell’s from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell’s from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Consumer Edge restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Campbell’s in a report on Monday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Campbell’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

In other Campbell’s news, EVP Charles A. Brawley III sold 2,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $99,994.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,727.70. The trade was a 6.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.19% of the company’s stock.

The Campbell’s Company, formerly known as Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

