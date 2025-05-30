Vident Advisory LLC Purchases 2,884 Shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)

Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Free Report) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Manchester United were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MANU. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Manchester United by 186.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Manchester United during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Manchester United by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 23,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Manchester United by 129.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Finally, Lancaster Investment Management increased its position in shares of Manchester United by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Lancaster Investment Management now owns 816,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,164,000 after purchasing an additional 254,280 shares during the period. 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manchester United Stock Performance

MANU opened at $13.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.26. Manchester United plc has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $18.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Manchester United Profile

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

