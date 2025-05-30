Vident Advisory LLC Purchases 895 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 895 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALL. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Ball by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Ball by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Ball by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Ball by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its position in Ball by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 197,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,871,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on BALL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ball from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Ball from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Ball from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ball from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Ball from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Ball Stock Performance

NYSE:BALL opened at $53.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $43.51 and a twelve month high of $70.07.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 33.98%. Ball’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Ball’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

