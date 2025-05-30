Vident Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 1,860 The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Ensign Group by 190.1% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 150.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Stock Up 0.2%

The Ensign Group stock opened at $146.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.95 and a 52-week high of $158.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.03.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENSG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $159.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.50.

Insider Transactions at The Ensign Group

In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.47, for a total transaction of $290,794.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,625,985.22. This trade represents a 7.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total transaction of $90,405.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,881,215.80. This trade represents a 2.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,238 shares of company stock valued at $912,050 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Featured Stories

