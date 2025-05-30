Vident Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 2,356 Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $92.38 on Friday. Elastic has a 52-week low of $69.00 and a 52-week high of $123.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.96 and a beta of 1.20.

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. Elastic had a net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $388.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Elastic news, CTO Shay Banon sold 25,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $2,888,420.04. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,408,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,033,118.73. This represents a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Mark Eugene Dodds sold 2,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total transaction of $250,071.35. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 96,484 shares in the company, valued at $8,757,852.68. The trade was a 2.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,304 shares of company stock worth $20,847,452 over the last ninety days. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ESTC. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $138.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.75.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

