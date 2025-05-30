Vident Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 611 Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 129.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

WAT stock opened at $354.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $279.24 and a 12 month high of $423.56. The firm has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $343.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $369.69.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.03. Waters had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The firm had revenue of $661.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Waters from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Waters from $355.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Waters from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $400.00 price target on shares of Waters and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waters presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.19.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

