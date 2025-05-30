Vident Advisory LLC Raises Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GPK. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 2,484.0% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GPK. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $22.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.07 and a 200 day moving average of $26.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.81. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12-month low of $20.86 and a 12-month high of $30.70.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 5th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.46%.

Graphic Packaging declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 23.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

