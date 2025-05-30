Vident Advisory LLC Reduces Position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Vident Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its position in BellRing Brands by 747.7% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in BellRing Brands by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in BellRing Brands by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in BellRing Brands by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

BellRing Brands Stock Up 2.2%

NYSE BRBR opened at $61.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.08. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.06 and a 52 week high of $80.67.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.56 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 130.14%. BellRing Brands’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Douglas J. Cornille sold 3,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total transaction of $239,814.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,836 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,218.68. The trade was a 5.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on BRBR. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays set a $75.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BRBR

About BellRing Brands

(Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.