Vident Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Vident Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SXT. Freemont Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $449,288,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sensient Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,064,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $360,912,000 after acquiring an additional 36,406 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,257,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $160,836,000 after buying an additional 25,230 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,223,728 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,203,000 after buying an additional 26,119 shares during the period. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 667,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,543,000 after buying an additional 48,146 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SXT. Wall Street Zen lowered Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Sensient Technologies from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th.

Sensient Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Sensient Technologies stock opened at $94.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.51. Sensient Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.15 and a fifty-two week high of $98.27.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $392.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.70 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 8.01%. Sensient Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.30%.

Insider Transactions at Sensient Technologies

In other news, Director Mario Ferruzzi sold 1,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.45, for a total transaction of $159,210.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,445.70. The trade was a 17.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

