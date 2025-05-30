Vident Advisory LLC Sells 13,200 Shares of HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK)

Vident Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Free Report) by 41.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,200 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in HighPeak Energy were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 509.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. 24.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HighPeak Energy Stock Down 1.1%

HPK opened at $9.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.70 and its 200 day moving average is $12.48. HighPeak Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.82 and a fifty-two week high of $17.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.99.

HighPeak Energy Announces Dividend

HighPeak Energy ( NASDAQ:HPK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $257.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HPK. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of HighPeak Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of HighPeak Energy in a research report on Monday, April 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

About HighPeak Energy

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

