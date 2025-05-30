Vident Advisory LLC Sells 165 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Vident Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 94.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,220,000 after buying an additional 18,821 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABG. Bank of America began coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup began coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Asbury Automotive Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.83.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Down 0.9%

ABG opened at $226.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $224.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.68 and a 12 month high of $312.56.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 26.28 EPS for the current year.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

(Free Report)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

