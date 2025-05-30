Vident Advisory LLC Sells 2,127 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Vident Advisory LLC lowered its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 40.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,142 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,127 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NetEase by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTES stock opened at $124.27 on Friday. NetEase, Inc. has a one year low of $75.85 and a one year high of $126.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.24 and its 200 day moving average is $99.69. The company has a market capitalization of $78.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

NTES has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NetEase from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NetEase from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of NetEase from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Monday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetEase currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.38.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

