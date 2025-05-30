Vident Advisory LLC Sells 2,568 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Vident Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,568 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Silgan were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLGN. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Silgan by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 31,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 12,631 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Silgan by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 127,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,611,000 after buying an additional 7,773 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan during the fourth quarter worth $561,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Silgan by 764.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,012,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,708,000 after buying an additional 895,528 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Silgan by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,515,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,885,000 after buying an additional 401,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Silgan alerts:

Silgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLGN opened at $55.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.14 and a twelve month high of $58.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.78 and its 200-day moving average is $52.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.74.

Silgan Announces Dividend

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Silgan had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Silgan

In related news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $559,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,576,897.76. This trade represents a 6.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 2,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $128,530.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $74,589. The trade was a 63.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLGN. Raymond James upgraded shares of Silgan from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Silgan from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Silgan from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Silgan from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Silgan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SLGN

Silgan Profile

(Free Report)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.