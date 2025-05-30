Vident Advisory LLC Sells 336 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Vident Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at about $182,988,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new position in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,655,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,301,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 254.2% in the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 1,637,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,465,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,378,000 after purchasing an additional 740,007 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Henry Schein Stock Down 1.9%

HSIC stock opened at $71.98 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.56 and a twelve month high of $82.49. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Henry Schein from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Henry Schein from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Henry Schein

In other Henry Schein news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 2,604 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $184,988.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,147.20. The trade was a 9.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 4,036 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $287,161.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,688 shares in the company, valued at $4,460,251.20. The trade was a 6.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

