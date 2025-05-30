Vident Advisory LLC Sells 4,145 Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Vident Advisory LLC lessened its position in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,421 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,145 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Capital Southwest were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSWC. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Capital Southwest by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Capital Southwest by 243.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Capital Southwest by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSWC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $23.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th.

Capital Southwest Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of CSWC stock opened at $20.75 on Friday. Capital Southwest Co. has a 12 month low of $17.46 and a 12 month high of $27.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.81.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The asset manager reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.08). Capital Southwest had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $52.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Capital Southwest Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital Southwest Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.18%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 156.76%.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalizations and growth capital investments.

