Vident Advisory LLC Sells 5,978 Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Vident Advisory LLC lessened its stake in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) by 44.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,978 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in LTC Properties by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,960,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,500,000 after purchasing an additional 39,470 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,166,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,314,000 after buying an additional 41,581 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 962,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,260,000 after buying an additional 55,254 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in LTC Properties by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 822,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,425,000 after purchasing an additional 68,212 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in LTC Properties by 3,358.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 658,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,735,000 after purchasing an additional 638,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

LTC Properties Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of LTC opened at $35.31 on Friday. LTC Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $39.89. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 11.60 and a quick ratio of 11.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.47.

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

LTC Properties ( NYSE:LTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $49.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.43 million. LTC Properties had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 6.31%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is presently 117.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Monday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LTC Properties

LTC Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.