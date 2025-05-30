Vident Advisory LLC Sells 8,176 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Vident Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,656 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,176 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Itaú Unibanco by 4,000.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 11,961 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in Itaú Unibanco by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 16,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Itaú Unibanco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITUB opened at $6.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.02 and its 200 day moving average is $5.40. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $6.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Itaú Unibanco Cuts Dividend

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.07 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 19.46%. Research analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 6th will be given a $0.0024 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is presently 2.82%.

Itaú Unibanco Profile

(Free Report)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.