Vident Advisory LLC Takes $231,000 Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SIRI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 262.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 104,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 75,817 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 670.4% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at about $622,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 574.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SIRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Sirius XM from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.65.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

SIRI opened at $22.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.90. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.69 and a 52 week high of $41.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Sirius XM had a positive return on equity of 13.44% and a negative net margin of 24.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -16.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sirius XM news, Director Kristina Salen sold 1,651 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $36,767.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,539.17. The trade was a 9.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

