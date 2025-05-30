Vident Advisory LLC Takes Position in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Core & Main by 597.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 63,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 76,446 shares during the period. Sagefield Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,732,000. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,709,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,032,000. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John R. Schaller sold 21,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $1,023,859.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,282.64. This trade represents a 57.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Weldon Stephens sold 41,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $2,118,292.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,977.60. This trade represents a 91.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,045 shares of company stock worth $3,683,698 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Trading Down 0.0%

Core & Main stock opened at $54.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Core & Main, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.22 and a 1 year high of $58.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.00.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Core & Main from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Core & Main from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Core & Main from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Core & Main from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.91.

About Core & Main

Core & Main, Inc is a specialty distributor focused on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. The company provides infrastructure solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets, nationwide.

