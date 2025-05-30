Vident Advisory LLC Takes Position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in THS. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 456.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:THS opened at $22.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.38 and its 200-day moving average is $29.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.36. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.63 and a 52 week high of $43.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.71 and a beta of 0.30.

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.24. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp acquired 124,785 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.85 per share, with a total value of $2,726,552.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,040,533 shares in the company, valued at $110,135,646.05. This trade represents a 2.54% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Oakland acquired 4,660 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.46 per share, for a total transaction of $100,003.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 369,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,929,920.66. The trade was a 1.28% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 147,123 shares of company stock valued at $3,234,741. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, TreeHouse Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

