Vident Advisory LLC Trims Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Vident Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 71.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,224 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Longbow Finance SA purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,001,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 6,108 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 307.3% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 414,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,971,000 after acquiring an additional 312,833 shares during the period. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 199.2% in the 4th quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 17,125 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USFD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of US Foods in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of US Foods from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of US Foods from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Dirk J. Locascio sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,630,775. This represents a 11.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

US Foods Price Performance

Shares of USFD opened at $78.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.71. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $50.05 and a 1-year high of $78.72. The stock has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.39.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

