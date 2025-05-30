Vident Advisory LLC Trims Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Vident Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LNTH. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 847 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lantheus

In other news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total transaction of $1,005,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,445,207.20. The trade was a 8.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 53,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.35, for a total value of $5,010,645.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 440,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,551,645.65. This represents a 10.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,109 shares of company stock valued at $6,016,046. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LNTH. Wall Street Zen raised Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Lantheus from $127.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Lantheus from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.67.

Lantheus Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $75.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.72. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.11 and a 12-month high of $126.89.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $372.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.37 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 44.29%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lantheus Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

Featured Stories

