Vident Advisory LLC Trims Stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Vident Advisory LLC reduced its position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,128 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 73,833.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 192.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 345.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BNL opened at $15.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.04. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $13.96 and a one year high of $19.15.

Broadstone Net Lease Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 190.16%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BNL shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $20.00 target price on Broadstone Net Lease and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadstone Net Lease currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

About Broadstone Net Lease

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc (the Corporation) is a Maryland corporation formed on October 18, 2007, that elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2008. Broadstone Net Lease, LLC (the Corporation’s operating company, or the OP), is the entity through which the Corporation conducts its business and owns (either directly or through subsidiaries) all of the Corporation’s properties.

