Vident Advisory LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Vident Advisory LLC decreased its stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Towle & Co. purchased a new stake in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth about $2,044,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 233.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 198,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,803,000 after purchasing an additional 139,196 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 173,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 28,437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JWN shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen started coverage on Nordstrom in a research report on Sunday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.80.

NYSE JWN opened at $24.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.45 and a 1-year high of $24.99.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 18.04% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. On average, research analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

