Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 97.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,119,551 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Vistra were worth $3,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vistra by 201.1% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Vistra by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,219 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Vistra by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 29,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vistra by 355.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vistra alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Scott B. Helm sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.80, for a total value of $3,136,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 325,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,990,105.60. This represents a 5.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 24,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.19, for a total value of $2,997,449.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,341,513.97. The trade was a 32.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,136 shares of company stock valued at $37,529,690 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VST has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Vistra from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on Vistra from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Evercore ISI set a $192.00 price target on Vistra and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Vistra in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Vistra from $134.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.08.

View Our Latest Analysis on Vistra

Vistra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $159.68 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $66.50 and a 1-year high of $199.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.16.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.15%.

Vistra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.