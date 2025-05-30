Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 29,880 BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 29,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of BJ’s Restaurants as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

BJ’s Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of BJRI opened at $44.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $991.24 million, a PE ratio of 65.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.47. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.61 and a 1-year high of $45.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $347.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.70 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 1.23%. BJ’s Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 3,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total value of $165,668.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,941.28. The trade was a 44.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Trojan sold 146,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total transaction of $6,520,532.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,958.48. This trade represents a 88.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $33.00 target price on BJ’s Restaurants and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants Profile

(Free Report)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts under brand name Pizookie. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ’s Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.