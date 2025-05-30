Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 33,930 Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 33,930 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 1,801.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 605,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,666,000 after purchasing an additional 573,608 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,133,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,419,000 after purchasing an additional 542,647 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 938,478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,711,000 after purchasing an additional 401,117 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 223.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 312,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,559,000 after purchasing an additional 215,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,450,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,496,000 after purchasing an additional 179,819 shares during the last quarter. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tutor Perini Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Tutor Perini stock opened at $37.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 1.62. Tutor Perini Co. has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $37.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Insider Transactions at Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini ( NYSE:TPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.56%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.

In related news, Director Raymond R. Oneglia sold 75,000 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $2,717,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,183,478.10. The trade was a 39.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Tutor Perini from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Tutor Perini to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

Tutor Perini Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

